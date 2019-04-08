Hernandez is included among the candidates to enter the rotation Wednesday against the Mariners when the Royals first require a fifth starter, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

When asked Sunday about whom the Royals might turn to for the final opening in the rotation, manager Ned Yost wouldn't commit to any pitcher, but suggested the start would likely fall to someone presently on the 40-man roster. Based on that criteria, Triple-A Omaha pitchers Hernandez, Heath Fillmyer and Glenn Sparkman -- along with Scott Barlow, a current member of the big-league bullpen -- look like the top options to fill the void. If he gets the nod Wednesday, Hernandez would be pitching on normal rest after logging four innings of one-run ball in his season debut for Omaha last week.