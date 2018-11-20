Royals' Arnaldo Hernandez: Protected from Rule 5 draft

Hernandez was added to Kansas City's 40-man roster Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The Royals will protect Hernandez from the Rule 5 draft by moving him to the 40-man roster. He posted a 3.96 ERA with 105 strikeouts over 138.2 frames a season ago across stops at High-A Wilmington, Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha.

