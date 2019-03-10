Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez allowed five runs on 10 hits and one walk over 5.2 innings at spring training. The 23-year-old began the 2018 season at High-A Wilmington but was able to work his way to Triple-A by the end of the season, and was added to the Royals' 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

