Chapman (knee) struck out two in a perfect inning during Sunday's 2-0 win over the Rockies.

Chapman was bothered by a knee issue last week, but he appears fine now. He has a save and three holds while allowing just one run over his last 7.2 innings with a 14:8 K:BB in that span. The southpaw continues to primarily serve as the setup man to Scott Barlow, though the Royals' overall struggles have limited save chances so far. Chapman has a 2.95 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB with two saves and seven holds over 21.1 innings.