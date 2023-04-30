Chapman (1-1) struck out two in a perfect inning, earning the win Saturday versus the Twins.
Chapman faltered a bit in Arizona, allowing three runs (two earned) over 1.1 innings in two appearances, but he got back on track Saturday. The hard-throwing lefty has pitched well this season with a 1.74 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings. He's added a save and two holds. Chapman continues to be part of the late-inning mix, though Scott Barlow has seen the bulk of the closing duties on the rare occasions the Royals have a lead to protect.
