Chapman (1-2) allowed two runs on a hit and three walks in one-third of an inning, taking the loss and a blown save Thursday versus the Orioles.

Chapman was called upon to preserve a one-run lead in the eighth inning and couldn't get the job done, walking three of the five batters he faced. Amir Garrett was able to induce a double play to limit the damage, but he then struggled in the ninth. Chapman has been scored on in three of his last five outings. He now has a 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB through 11.2 innings while adding a save, a blown save and three holds.