Chapman picked up the save Tuesday against Detroit. He allowed one walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

After blowing each of his last two save opportunities, Chapman bounced back with a hitless ninth to secure his second save of the season. Chapman has allowed just one hit and no runs in his last five appearances (5.0 innings) while striking out 10 batters and was given the save chance Tuesday with Scott Barlow getting the night off after tossing 1.2 innings Monday. Though Chapman has yet to allow a home run through 18.2 innings, he has a tendency to get himself into trouble by handing out walks (5.78 BB/9).