Chapman required stitches on a split lip and suffered a cracked tooth after he slipped and fell at his house Saturday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Chapman doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing extended time after the home accident, as he's expected to throw a bullpen session Tuesday before getting into a Cactus League game soon thereafter. The reliever joined the Royals on a one-year deal last month after spending the last six and a half seasons with the Yankees. The left-hander will look to recapture some of his former glory in 2023 after struggling to a career-worst 4.46 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 36.1 innings in 43 appearances with New York in 2022. Chapman is guaranteed $3.75 million on his deal, but the contract could escalate to a total value of $8.75 million based on performance bonuses for appearances and games finished. The Royals haven't formally clarified their plans for Chapman, but he could challenge Scott Barlow for the closer's role.