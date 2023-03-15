Chapman had his next scheduled Cactus League appearance pushed from Wednesday to Thursday due to wet conditions, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Rainstorms blew threw Arizona on Wednesday afternoon and the Royals didn't want to risk an on-field mishap with their new high-leverage reliever. Chapman, signed to a one-year, $3.75 million contract in January, has recorded eight strikeouts through four innings this spring.
