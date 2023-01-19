Chapman signed a one-year, $3.75 million contract with the Royals on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
He'll have an opportunity to earn more in incentives. Chapman is coming off a disappointing season which saw him put up a 4.46 ERA with just nine saves, but it's possible he'll get another chance to close in Kansas City. If that happens, obviously it would greatly affect the fantasy value of Scott Barlow.
