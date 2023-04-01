Chapman struck out the side in a relief appearance Saturday against Minnesota.
Chapman breezed through the Minnesota lineup and needed just 13 pitches to pick up his three strikeouts. The southpaw was making his debut with the Royals, and it's tough to beat the results the 35-year-old had during Saturday's appearance. Chapman could be in line for saves for Kansas City in the 2023 season, but he has a bit of an undefined role to begin the year.
