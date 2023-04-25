Chapman (0-1) allowed a run on a hit and a walk with one strikeout over one inning, taking the loss Monday versus the Diamondbacks.

Chapman started the year on an eight-inning scoreless streak, but it came to a close Monday. He walked Christian Walker and allowed a single to Gabriel Moreno before Nick Ahmed's fielder's choice plated the decisive run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Chapman still has an excellent 16:3 K:BB with a 1.00 ERA and 0.67 WHIP through nine innings. Unfortunately, the Royals' 5-18 start to the season has allowed him to pick up just one save and one hold. Chapman's usage suggests he's still at least slightly behind the struggling Scott Barlow in the closer hierarchy.