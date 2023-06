Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Chapman was unavailable Friday versus the Rockies because his "knee has been barking," Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Chapman was unavailable to protect a one-run lead in the eighth inning, and Carlos Hernandez (thumb) and Nick Wittgren failed to do so in his stead. It's a little concerning that the knee issue was enough to keep Chapman off the mound after the Royals just had a two-day break, but it seems like the southpaw is just day-to-day at this time.