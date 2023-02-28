Chapman (mouth) is slated to make his Cactus League debut Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Chapman had been slated for a bullpen session Tuesday after suffering a split lip and a cracked tooth on a fall at home, but it appears he'll be thrown into game action instead. The veteran reliever inked a one-year deal with the Royals last month and is expected to be in the mix for saves along with Scott Barlow.

