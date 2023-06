Kansas City recalled Cox from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

Cox will take the active roster spot of Josh Staumont, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with a neck strain. The 26-year-old left-hander has been working as a starter at Triple-A, but unless the Royals elect to move Mike Mayers to the bullpen, Cox looks as though he'll be limited to a mop-up role in relief for the time being.