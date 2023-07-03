Cox is scheduled to start Monday's game in Minnesota, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

After opening his big-league career with 12.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, Cox was moved into the rotation last week. He couldn't keep the momentum going in a starting role, as he lasted just 3.2 innings in his first career start while giving up four earned runs on four hits and four walks en route to taking a loss to the Guardians. Despite the poor showing, Cox will get another chance to start against a divisional opponent, though he may need to show improvement Monday to stick as the team's fifth starter over Alec Marsh coming out of the All-Star break.