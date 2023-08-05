Cox allowed no hits or walks while striking out one in a scoreless ninth to pick up the save Friday against Philadelphia.

After hitting Kyle Schwarber to start the frame, Cox struck out Alec Bohm, then induced a double play off the bat of Bryce Harper to secure his first career save. With Scott Barlow no longer around and presumed front-runner Carlos Hernandez pitching in the seventh, the closer position in Kansas City is up for grabs. Cox made a great first impression with his performance and it would not be surprising if he gets the next save opportunity for the Royals.