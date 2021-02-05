Cox was invited to join the Royals' big-league camp Friday.
Cox got to stay close to the major-league team as part of the Royals' 60-man player pool last season and will now get to work with the organization's big-league coaches this spring. He's impressed so far in his professional career, riding a 26.6 percent strikeout rate and 7.8 percent walk rate to a 2.96 ERA in 164 innings, though none of those innings have come above High-A. He'll likely need some time in the upper minors before pushing for his MLB debut.