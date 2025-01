The Royals re-signed Cox on Thursday to a minor-league contract.

Cox spent the entirety of the 2024 season in the minors, posting a 3.86 ERA and 65:40 K:BB over 60.2 frames between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha. The left-hander appeared in 24 games with the Royals in 2023, collecting a 4.54 ERA and 33:17 K:BB in 35.2 innings. Cox is likely to begin the 2025 season in the bullpen at Omaha.