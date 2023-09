Cox was placed on the 60-day injured list with a sprained left knee Saturday.

Cox suffered the injury while running to cover first base after getting hit by a comebacker Friday against Toronto. It's unclear whether the injury would be serious enough to send him to the 60-day injured list under normal circumstances, but given the timing, it will bring a premature end to the lefty's season. He'll finish his rookie season having recorded a 4.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and one save in 35.2 innings.