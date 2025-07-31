The Royals acquired Falter from the Pirates on Thursday in exchange for Evan Sisk and Callan Moss, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Mitch Keller was the more popular name in trade rumors among Pirates starting pitchers, but Falter is instead the first rotation piece to be on the move with the deadline closing in. The left-hander has been a quality back-end starter this season with a 3.73 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 70:39 K:BB across 113.1 innings.