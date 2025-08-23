Royals' Bailey Falter: Placed on IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Royals placed Falter on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a left bicep contusion.
Falter surrendered four runs in two innings of relief Friday, and he'll hit the injured list a day later due to a bruised bicep on his throwing arm. The 28-year-old has an 11.25 ERA in 12 innings since being traded to the Royals near the deadline. Jonathan Bowlan was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.
