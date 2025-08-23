Falter (7-7) took the loss Friday against Detroit. He allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over two innings.

Falter was roughed up in relief Friday, giving up three runs without recording an out in the seventh inning and ultimately yielding four runs across two frames. Since joining Kansas City, the left-hander has labored, allowing nine earned runs over eight innings in two starts before being shifted to the bullpen. That move hasn't stabilized things either, as he's surrendered six earned runs in four innings out of relief.