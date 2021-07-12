The Royals have selected Kudrna with the 43rd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-3 prep right-hander from Kansas, Kudrna first came to prominence as a draft prospect at the Area Code Games last summer, when he showed an uptick in fastball velocity to go along with a refined slider. The 18-year-old was able to maintain the velocity gains during his senior season of high school and also showcased a sharpened changeup to enhance his overall repertoire. Kudrna is committed to LSU, so Kansas City may need to go above slot in order to secure his signature.