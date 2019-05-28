Lively is with the Royals as a 26th man Tuesday as they play a game and a half against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The teams aren't quite playing a doubleheader but will still receive an extra player as they have to complete Monday's suspended game before starting Tuesday's contest. Expect Lively to serve as bullpen depth before likely heading back to the minors.

