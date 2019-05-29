The Royals optioned Lively to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

After Kansas City's game Monday against the White Sox was suspended due to inclement weather, both teams were afforded a 26th man for the resumption of the game Tuesday along with the normally scheduled contest that followed. Lively wasn't needed for either game and will now head back to the minors. Three of his previous 10 appearances at Omaha came as a starter, but it's unclear how he'll be deployed in his return to the farm.

