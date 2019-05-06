The Royals optioned Lively to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Lively was only used once out of the bullpen during his week-and-a-half-long stay in Kansas City, giving up three runs over a one-inning appearance April 28 against the Angels. The Royals will swap him out for another long-relief option in Glenn Sparkman, who was recalled from Omaha in a corresponding move.

