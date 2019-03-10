Royals' Ben Lively: Heading to Triple-A
Lively was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Lively was claimed off waivers by the Royals in September and was solid in spring training with two runs allowed on five hits over six innings. The 27-year-old had a 5.64 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 27:15 K:BB over 30.1 major-league innings last year.
