Royals' Ben Lively: Set for relief role
Manager Ned Yost said Lively will take on a role in Kansas City's bullpen, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Lively was claimed off waivers by the Royals earlier this week and will finish out the year in a relief role. Across five starts with the Phillies, he logged a 6.85 ERA and 1.86 WHIP in 23.2 innings this season.
