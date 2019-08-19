Royals' Billy Hamilton: Claimed by Braves
Hamilton was claimed off waivers by the Braves on Monday.
With Austin Riley (knee), Ender Inciarte (hamstring) and Nick Markakis (wrist) all on the 10-day injured list, the Braves could really use some outfield depth. Hamilton will primarily be used as a pinch runner and late-inning defensive replacement -- he represents a significant defensive upgrade over Adam Duvall and Matt Joyce, for instance. He hit .211 with zero home runs and 18 steals in 93 games before the Royals designated him for assignment.
