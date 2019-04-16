Hamilton will make a second straight start in center field in Tuesday's game against the White Sox. He'll hit ninth for the Royals.

Hamilton looked to be at risk of a trip to the injured list after being diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his left knee late last week, but four games off was apparently all he needed to overcome the issue. He re-entered the lineup as the Royals' center fielder in Monday's 5-4 loss, playing all nine innings while going 0-for-3 with a walk, run and stolen base. Manager Ned Yost's decision to start Hamilton on consecutive days suggests there isn't much concern about the speedster's health.