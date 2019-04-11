Royals' Billy Hamilton: Exits after colliding with wall
Hamilton left Thursday's game against the Mariners on a cart after colliding with the outfield wall while trying to make a catch, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear, but Hamilton appeared to be in some pain while leaving the field. An extended absence could open up at-bats for Terrance Gore or cause the Royals to shift a corner outfielder to center field and move Jorge Soler out from the designated hitter spot.
