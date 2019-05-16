Hamilton is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

Hamilton will sit for only the second time in the Royals' 14 games so far in May as manager Ned Yost gives Whit Merrifield a spin in center field. As has been the case throughout his career, Hamilton has provided plenty of value through his defense and baserunning (9-for-13 on steal attempts), but he's remained one of the league's least-productive hitters (.224/.305/.284 slash line in 133 plate appearances).