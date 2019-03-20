Hamilton has gone 14-for-42 at the plate (.333 average) in 16 Cactus League games and has gone 4-for-4 on stolen-base attempts.

Putting the bat on the ball has never been much of an issue for Hamilton, but making quality contact and reaching base at an acceptable clip have been bigger challenges for the speed maven since he broke into the big leagues in 2013. After the Reds pulled the plug on Hamilton over the winter, the Royals inked him to a one-year deal in December, presumably with the plan to install him as their everyday center fielder. Hamilton still looks like to break camp as a member of the Opening Day lineup, though the Royals' spring lineups suggests he'll likely be ticketed for the ninth spot in the order. The impact hitting at the bottom of the lineup will likely have on his number of plate appearances could hurt Hamilton's chances of re-emerging as 50-steal threat, but he should be in good position to at least reach last season's mark of 34.