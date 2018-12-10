Royals' Billy Hamilton: Latches on with Kansas City

Hamilton will sign with the Royals on Monday, pending a physical, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Through six seasons with the Reds, Hamilton stole 277 bases but hit just .245/.298/.333, leading to a non-tender at the end of November. Those steals have made the center fielder a fantasy stud in the past, but he'll need to play frequently enough to rack up a total high enough to overcome his severe drawbacks in other categories. His speed also took a hit last season, as he swiped just 34 bags after grabbing at least 56 in each of the four previous seasons. The Royals have no established center fielders or top prospects for him to compete with, but Brian Goodwin could still challenge for playing time if Hamilton is a huge negative at the plate. There is no denying that his fantasy stock is trending way up now that he is with a team where playing time is readily available.