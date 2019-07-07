Royals' Billy Hamilton: Looks like fourth outfielder
Hamilton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Hamilton will head to the bench for the fourth straight contest, and at this point, it looks safe to conclude that the speedster has surrendered his everyday center-field job to Whit Merrifield. While his plus defense and elite baserunning should allow Hamilton to earn regular work off the bench, the lack of steady at-bats will likely inhibit his ability to consistently rack up stolen bases.
