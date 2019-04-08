Royals' Billy Hamilton: On base three times
Hamilton went 3-for-3 and stole two bases Sunday against the Tigers.
All three of Hamilton's hits were singles, and although he reached second base twice on a pair of stolen bases, the Royals were unable to bring him home either time. The 28-year-old put together a solid series in Detroit and collected five hits over three games (10 at-bats).
