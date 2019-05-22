Hamilton remains on the bench for the second half of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

It's surprising to see Hamilton sit for both halves of the doubleheader, especially as he's hit .323 over his last nine games, so it's possible he's been dealing with an unreported injury. Whit Merrifield again starts in center field, with Jorge Soler starting in right.