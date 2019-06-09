Royals' Billy Hamilton: Reaches twice, steals base
Hamilton went 0-for-1 with two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the White Sox.
Hamilton has struggled at the dish all season long with a subpar .588 OPS, six RBI and 24 runs in 194 plate appearances. His only fantasy appeal is stolen bases but he's not racking up 50 or more a year like he was earlier in his career. He has just 12 so far in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...