Hamilton went 0-for-1 with two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the White Sox.

Hamilton has struggled at the dish all season long with a subpar .588 OPS, six RBI and 24 runs in 194 plate appearances. His only fantasy appeal is stolen bases but he's not racking up 50 or more a year like he was earlier in his career. He has just 12 so far in 2019.