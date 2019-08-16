Hamilton was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday.

Hamilton joined the Royals on a one-year deal in December and is posting the worst season of his career with a .211/.275/.269 slash line and 18 stolen bases in 93 games. The 28-year-old made only nine starts and 15 total appearances since the All-Star break, a stretch in which he went 4-for-31 with 12 strikeouts. Brett Phillips was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories