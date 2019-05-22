Royals' Billy Hamilton: Resting for first half of twin bill
Hamilton is Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.
Whit Merrifield will shift over to center field with Hamilton on the bench while Jorge Soler claims Merrifield's typical spot in right field. Given how well he's fared at the plate lately, Hamilton will most likely return to the lineup for the nightcap. Over his last nine games, Hamilton has gone 10-for-31 (.323 average), but has only collected one stolen base in that span.
