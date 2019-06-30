Royals' Billy Hamilton: Retreats to bench
Hamilton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
Hamilton will sit for the third time in nine games as Whit Merrifield picks up a start in center field. Over 24 games in June, Hamilton has managed a .205/.262/.256 slash line with five steals, four RBI and four runs. The steals are certainly nice, but his lackluster production in every other category makes it tough to justify keeping Hamilton in weekly lineups in most leagues.
