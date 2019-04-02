Hamilton will hit ninth and man center field Tuesday against the Twins.

Hamilton has slotted in at the bottom of the lineup for each of the Royals' previous three games, with all three of his hits on the season coming in Saturday's 8-6 win over the White Sox. The speedster has yet to attempt any steals this season, but he should receive the green light on almost any occasion he reaches base while functioning as a de facto second leadoff man for Kansas City.

