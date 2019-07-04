Hamilton is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Indians.

Hamilton will head to the bench for the second time in five games and could be subject to more frequent days off while he continues to make a limited impact at the dish. Though the Royals signed Hamilton this offseason knowing he would provide his most impact as a baserunner and defender, the team probably expected better than the career-worst .550 OPS he has delivered thus far. He's shown few signs of turning the corner offensively, as he's supplied a .193/.245/.239 slash line dating back to the beginning of June.