Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base Thursday against the White Sox.

Hamilton drew a rare start and took advantage, recording his first multi-hit game since June 23. He also stole his 17th base of the season, breaking a string of 15 consecutive appearances without a stolen base. Clearly the fourth outfielder for the Royals, Hamilton is appealing solely for his occasional stolen base production.