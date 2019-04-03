Royals' Billy Hamilton: Swipes first bag as Royal
Hamilton went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Twins.
The steal was his first of the season. Hamilton's offense doesn't seem to have improved in his new digs -- he's 3-for-18 with four strikeouts through five games -- but even if he struggles to get on base consistently, the 28-year-old is a threat for 30-plus stolen bases in 2019.
