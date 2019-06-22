Royals' Billy Hamilton: Takes seat Saturday
Hamilton is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.
Hamilton will get a breather for the first time since June 8 as Whit Merrifield fills in for him in center field. While starting in each of the Royals' last 12 games, Hamilton chipped in three steals but batted a lowly .184 with no home runs, two RBI and two runs.
More News
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: Reaches twice, steals base•
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: Out for nightcap•
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: Out again for nightcap•
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: Resting for first half of twinbill•
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: Sitting again Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.