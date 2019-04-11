Royals' Billy Hamilton: Undergoing MRI on left knee
Hamilton is undergoing an MRI on his left knee Thursday after colliding with the outfield wall, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
The severity of the injury should become clear once the results of the tests are known. Hamilton left the game on a cart and appeared to be in some pain.
More News
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: Exits after colliding with wall•
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: Sits Thursday•
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: On base three times•
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: Swipes first bag as Royal•
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: Serving as 'second' leadoff man•
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: Hitting, running well in spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...
-
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...
-
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.