Royals' Blaine Boyer: Inks minor-league deal with Royals
Boyer signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Wednesday which includes an invitation to spring training.
Boyer spent the entire 2017 campaign in a middle relief role for the Red Sox, finishing the year with an unremarkable 4.35 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB across 41.1 innings of work. The veteran reliever has logged 40 innings in each of the previous four seasons, posting a serviceable 3.51 ERA over that stretch, so he'll push for a low-to-mid-leverage role in the Royals' Opening Day bullpen this spring.
