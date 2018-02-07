Boyer signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Wednesday which includes an invitation to spring training.

Boyer spent the entire 2017 campaign in a middle relief role for the Red Sox, finishing the year with an unremarkable 4.35 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB across 41.1 innings of work. The veteran reliever has logged 40 innings in each of the previous four seasons, posting a serviceable 3.51 ERA over that stretch, so he'll push for a low-to-mid-leverage role in the Royals' Opening Day bullpen this spring.