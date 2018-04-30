Boyer worked around a hit in a scoreless inning of work to earn his first save of the season Sunday against the White Sox.

With Kelvin Herrera having worked each of the previous three days, Boyer was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth. He threw 11 of 14 pitches for strikes, allowing just an infield single before retiring the side. Boyer did well with his opportunity, but save situations should be earmarked for Herrera when healthy and available.